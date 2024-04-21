Juventus have already decided against maintaining the services of Carlos Alcaraz, according to the latest reports in the Italian press.

The Argentine arrived on loan from Southampton in January to bolster the club’s midfield department.

At the time, the Bianconeri were still embroiled in a Scudetto fight with Inter before suffering a mid-season collapse.

While the 21-year-old is certainly not to blame for the crisis, he never truly managed to shine when given the opportunity, or offer the desired burst of energy in the middle of the park.

The player’s contract allows Juventus to maintain him on a permanent basis for circa 49.5 million euros.

While the Bianconeri had never intended to splash this figure in the first place, they would have planned to renegotiate the terms with Southampton in the summer.

However, the player’s uninspiring displays have reportedly changed their plans.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the writing is on the wall for Alcaraz who won’t remain in Turin beyond the current campaign.

As the source explains, Juventus are no longer interested in keeping the Argentine, even with a discount.

Therefore, ‘Charly’ will return to England at the end of the season, while Juventus will be pursuing other options to bolster the middle of the park.

Since making his move to Turin in January, Alcaraz has made seven appearances in Serie A, mostly coming off the bench, contributing with a single assist.

He was a starter against Cagliari on Friday night, but only lasted 45 minutes before being hauled off at halftime.