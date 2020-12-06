Juventus have already made a decision about the future of Weston McKennie

During the summer transfer window, Juventus surprised some onlookers by signing the USA international Weston McKennie from the Bundesliga team Schalke 04.

Juventus reached a loan agreement with Schalke, which includes an obligation to purchase the player under certain conditions, linked to McKennie’s caps and Juventus’results as a team over the next two seasons.

However, Juventus seems to have already decided about the future of the American midfielder regardless of the clauses in the contract. The Bianconeri are looking to permanently acquire McKennie next June for 18,5 million euros, as stated by Juvelive.it.

McKennie has performed well in this first part of the season, Andrea Pirlo has used him either as a central midfielder, his natural position or as an offensive midfielder, a key component in Pirlo’s 3-4-1-2 formation.

With Aaron Ramsey often sidelined by injury and Dejan Kulusevski generally played on the flanks or as a support striker, it could be possible for McKennie to become a regular in Pirlo’s line up if he keeps improving in the role as an attacking midfielder.