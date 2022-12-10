Juventus have already made their decision on Milik’s redemption

After courting the player for several years, Juventus finally managed to secure the signing of Arkadiusz Milik in the final days of last summer’s transfer market.

The Bianconeri struck a deal with Olympique Marseille that saw the striker landing in Turin on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The Italians have already paid around two million euros as loan fees, while they would need to forge another 7 millions if they wish to maintain the player’s services beyond the current campaign.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus have already decided to buy Milik on a permanent basis, citing the low cost as one of the main reasons behind the expected move.

The source notes that the directors remain unsure of whether the Polish forward will have a future at the club or not, but his bargain price should prompt them to sign him anyway.

In this case, the Bianconeri can always sell the 28-year-old and perhaps even register a profit from the operation.

The former Napoli man adapted quickly to the new environment, almost immediately establishing himself as a key player in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme.

Milik has already contributed with four goals in his 12 Serie A appearances thus far this season, in addition to his wrongfully-disallowed winner in the final minutes against Salernitana.