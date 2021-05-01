”Juventus have always been there” – Raiola names Haaland suitors

Just when you thought it’s all over for Juventus in the prestigious race for Erling Braut Haaland’s signature, Mino Raiola will once again leave you hanging by a thread.

With pretty much all major European top clubs being linked with the young Norwegian, it seemed unlikely that the Bianconeri – who are currently facing some financial difficulties – would come out on top in this one.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is considered to be amongst the biggest rising stars in the world, and his price tag was been massively increasing with every passing season.

Super agent Raiola – who is the representative of the player – gave some updates regarding the player’s situation on the market.