”Juventus have always been there” – Raiola names Haaland suitors

Just when you thought it’s all over for Juventus in the prestigious race for Erling Braut Haaland’s signature, Mino Raiola will once again leave you hanging by a thread.
With pretty much all major European top clubs being linked with the young Norwegian, it seemed unlikely that the Bianconeri – who are currently facing some financial difficulties – would come out on top in this one.
The Borussia Dortmund striker is considered to be amongst the biggest rising stars in the world, and his price tag was been massively increasing with every passing season.
Super agent Raiola – who is the representative of the player – gave some updates regarding the player’s situation on the market.
“That’s what they’ve said. Now let’s see if that desire is still there through to the 1st of September,” he told Spanish newspaper Diario AS as translated by Football Italia.
“Today, the official stance of Dortmund is this. But I’ve got another view, I think that if a good opportunity comes up and everyone would be happy, we’ll put it on the table.”
The agent claimed that Haaland’s main objective is winning many trophies rather than collecting paychecks.
“Haaland is interested in two things. Scoring goals, because he’s a little bit like Cristiano or Zlatan… it’s his obsession, in a positive way. And winning titles. No doubt he’ll pick somewhere where he feels those two things go together best for him.
“It’s really hard to lie. When a club like Barcelona or Real Madrid comes in for you, with so much history and being such a big club, it’s hard to say no.
“PSG is getting into his group of big clubs, City is trying, Juventus have always been there. The league they play in is important too. PSG plays in the worst league of the big clubs. Bayern are in an attractive league, but we know they always win it. In Spain there are three clubs with a chance,” added the agent.
“I don’t know if Real Madrid can afford him, because I haven’t studied their books. But I think they can. I think they all can.
“All 14 big clubs want him, yes. Now it’s important to know which is the best option.” concluded Raiola.
This season, the big striker has so far contributed in 25 league goals, as well as 10 in the Champions League.
