In the last few days, Juventus have reignited their interest in Sassuolo icon Domenico Berardi.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus and Berardi have already reached an agreement in principle.

The two parties reportedly have an accord on a four-year contract. The player’s representatives are now pushing for a transfer.

As the source explains, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is negotiating on the frontline, but head coach Max Allegri has already given his blessing in the background.

Moreover, Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) reveals that Sassuolo have set their price at 35 million euros, which includes add-ons.

As the report explains, Berardi is a club icon at the Mapei Stadium having donned the Neroverdi jersey since the start of his career.

Therefore, the Emilians aren’t planning to part ways with their legendary winger on the cheap.

However, Sassuolo are open to negotiating a formula that satisfies the two parties. They could be willing to accept an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

Moreover, the sum could even include players in exchange rather than a cash-only operation.

As we reported yesterday, the Bianconeri could insert one of their young jewels as an exchange pawn to lower the cost. The Neroverdi reportedly prefer Samuel Iling-Junior over Matias Soulé.

Berardi is 29 years of age and has a contract with Sassuolo that runs until 2027.