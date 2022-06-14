In their quest to bolster the wing roles this summer, Juventus have clearly identified Filip Kostic as the ideal profile for the left flank.

The 29-year-old played a major part in Eintracht Frankfurt’s successful Europa League campaign. UEFA even crowned him as the player of the tournament.

The Serbian would link up with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic in Turin and act as a part of the striker’s supporting crew in Max Allegri’s 4-3-3 lineup.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus have already reached an agreement in principle with Kostic.

But while the left winger would happily jump ship and join the Bianconeri, the Italians still have to convince Frankfurt to let go of their prized asset.

The player’s contract with the club expires in 2023. Therefore, Juventus don’t want to spend more than 15 million euros on a player who would become a free agent next year.

However, the Bundesliga side is asking for a figure closer to 20 millions. Thus, we still have to wait and see if the two clubs will be able to find an agreement.

Juve FC say

While the candidates for the right wing role appear to be numerous, Kostic remains one of the few options for the left flank.

Hence, Juventus could be willing to push further in order to seal the deal, but Frankfurt will have to meet them in the middle.

But all in all, the difference between the bid and ask price remains tolerable, and a total agreement remains a promising possibility.