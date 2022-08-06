Juventus have an agreement with Kostic – But what about Frankfurt?

Earlier in the summer, Filip Kostic was heavily linked with a switch to Juventus before suddenly disappearing off the radar. The Serbian was apparently on his way to West Ham in recent days, but the Bianconeri’s rekindled interest has changed his plans once again.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus and Kostic had already found an agreement regarding personal terms since the early stages of the summer transfer market.

The Bianconeri offered the player a three-year contract worth 3.5 million euros per season including bonuses. The source adds that the winger had swiftly given his approval at the time.

Nonetheless, the main obstacle remains Eintracht Frankfurt who are asking for 20 million euros to sell their prized asset, as reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24).

However, Juventus are only offering 12 millions plus another three as bonuses. But while the distance remains significant, the source believes that the player’s will could be decisive in reaching a final agreement between the two clubs.

The 29-year-old caught the attention of the Old Lady following his impressive performances for Frankfurt last season. He led the Bundesliga club towards the Europa League trophy, and UEFA had recognized him as the best player in the tournament.