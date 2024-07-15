Juventus have reportedly found an agreement with Jean-Claire Todibo over personal terms, but must still negotiate a deal with Nice.

The 24-year-old has recently emerged as the Bianconeri’s favorite profile to enhance the defensive department after missing out on Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori who’s bound to join Arsenal.

Todibo is a Toulouse youth product who had an experience with Barcelona earlier in his career. The Frenchman has been sharpening his weapons at Lille since 2021, and his contract is valid until June 2027.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus have already an agreement in hand with the defender.

The France international would earn a salary of 2 million euros per year in addition to performance-related bonuses.

Albanese adds that Nice are now waiting for the Serie A giants to make an offer to kick off concrete negotiations.

The journalist also believes that the talks between the clubs could involve two Juventus Next starlets.

The first is Joseph Nonge who made a few appearances with the first team last season, including an infamous outing against Napoli.

The 19-year-old Belgian is considered amongst the most talented midfielders to emerge from the club’s youth ranks over the past few years.

The other is Tarik Muharemovic, a 21-year-old Bosnian defender who has been a staple for the Next Gen over the last two seasons.

Juventus are willing to add the duo to the package for Todibo if it would help them get a significant discount over the transfer fee.