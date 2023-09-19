This Saturday, Juventus will take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in the fifth round of Serie A.

Based on the quality gap between the two sides and the current standings, the Bianconeri should be the heavy favorites to win the encounter.

Max Allegri’s side currently sit second in the table with 10 points from the first four rounds. On the other hand, Sassuolo are 17th after winning a single match and suffering three defeats.

But as ilBianconero explains, Juventus have an additional reason to be optimistic ahead of their Sassuolo trip.

The source believes Francesco Magnanelli will give the Bianconeri an extra edge over their hosts.

The 38-year-old joined Allegri’s coaching staff in the summer and has been hailed for his noticeable positive impact on the team’s displays.

As the report explains, Magnanelli knows Sassuolo inside out, having spent 18 years at the club.

The former midfielder was a stalwart at the Mapei stadium for the vast majority of his playing career. He joined the Neroverdi in 2005 and retired as a club icon in 2022.

After hanging up his boots, he served as part of Alessio Dionisi’s coaching staff for a solitary season, before being poached by his former coach Allegri.

Therefore, Magnanelli can provide the Juventus coaching staff with all the intel required about his former club, which should come as a boost for the Old Lady ahead of the weekend’s contest.