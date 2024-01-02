Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has been reportedly offered to Juventus through intermediaries.

The 20-year-old’s name has been linked to the Old Lady in recent days, with some even suggesting a swap with Moise Kean.

Nevertheless, an emerging report has now shed some light on the situation.

According to ilBianconero, intermediaries have offered the Englishman’s services to Juventus who are carefully considering the move.

However, the source believes that Patino’s transfer to Turin remains unlikely at the moment.

If anything, the midfielder could become a transfer target for the Bianconeri in the future. On the other hand, a January move remains implausible.

Patino started his career at Luton before joining Arsenal’s academy in 2015. He’s sharpening his weapons while spending his campaign on loan at Swansea.

The England U21 starlet has 20 appearances in the English Championship this season, contributing with three goals and four assists.

For his part, Juventus legend Marco Tardelli commented on the rumor by advising his former club to seal the deal for the promising Patino, even if it means sacrificing Moise Kean.

“I’m happy that young players are emerging to the scene. Patino knows what to do with the ball at his feet. He has the quality,” said the 1982 World Cup hero in his appearance on Rai Sport via JuventusNews24.

“I would be happy if he went to Juventus, even if it requires sacrificing Kean, who wasn’t been playing much with Allegri.”