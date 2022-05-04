Juventus have chosen their next striker and are ready to meet the asking price

As the end of the campaign draws closer, Juventus are laying their plans for the upcoming summer transfer market. With Paulo Dybala leaving the club as a free agent, finding a new striker will be one of the Bianconeri’s main objectives.

Hence, the club has identified several candidates for the role, but it appears that one particular young Serie A star is leading the race.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the management has chosen Giacomo Raspadori as the club’s next striker.

The Sassuolo number 18 is a youth product of the Emilian club, and has cemented himself as one of the best up-and-coming forwards in Italy.

The Euro 2020 winner has contributed in 10 goals and five assists in his 33 Serie A appearances this term. His contract with the Neroverdi expires in 2024.

After proving his worth against Juventus with a clinical finish, Federico Cherubini and company are now confident of his ability to take the torch from Dybala.

The Bianconeri now want to finalize the transfer as soon as possible, and are ready to meet Sassuolo’s valuation. The source claims that it will take 30 million euros to seal a deal for the 22-year-old.

Juve FC say

Whether Raspadori alone would be enough or not remains a matter of debate, but acquiring the services of the young Italian would be a step in the right direction.

The Sassuolo star is talented, versatile and possesses a fine touch in front of goal. He would arguably fit well in a trident with Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.