Juventus have concerns in one position ahead of Inter Milan clash

Juventus currently have concerns at left-back, with both Pellegrini and Alex Sandro unlikely to be available when we take on Inter Milan on Sunday.

There was hopes that the Brazilian would be able to make his return to action this weekend, but as he continues to train away from the group, the concern over his availability continues to increase.

This leaves us to consider alternative options, with the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo options to play on the left.

TuttoJuve claims there is concerns over the fitness of both of the latter however after their returns from international duty, while Cuadrado returned to us early due to picking up a suspension ahead of their final qualifying encounter.

All three of the trio have featured at left-back at different times in their career, despite favouring playing down the right, but I don’t imagine this will be a problem personally.

Which of the trio are you most confident in playing down the left?

Patrick