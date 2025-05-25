PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Juventus will learn whether or not they’ll play in the Champions League next season, but for Igor Tudor, the writing is already on the wall.

The Croatian manager was appointed in March following the sacking of Thiago Motta. While his results haven’t been sensational by any means, at least he succeeded in halting the free fall and steadying the ship.

The Bianconeri are thus one win away from achieving their original objective of the season, that is, qualifying for the Champions League. Beating Venezia on the final day of the season would suffice to keep Roma and Lazio at bay, and maintain the fourth place in the standings.

And yet, this might not be enough for Tudor to save his own Juventus career.

Juventus made a decision on Tudor

Getty Images

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the management has already made a decision on this matter, and the 46-year-old realises he won’t be sitting in the black-and-white dugout next season.

Some sources believe that Tudor’s contract includes an automatic renewal clause in case of UCL qualification, but the club can simply nullify it by paying a remuneration.

Igor Tudor destined to leave Juventus

This will be a disappointing outcome for the Croatian who spent the bulk of his playing career serving the Old Lady’s cause.

Nevertheless, the tactician was already well aware of the temporary nature of his gig, even though Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli suggested that the two parties could prolong their collaboration beyond the current campaign.

With Tudor widely expected to make way, his old teammate Antonio Conte emerged as the ultimate favourite to take the reins.

Fresh from leading Napoli towards a fourth Scudetto title, the Lecce native will likely put a swift end to his stint with the Partenopei which was marred by a poor relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.