Juventus have no desire to keep Lois Openda at the club for next season, but they find themselves obliged to buy him.

The 26-year-old has been described as a panic buy, as the Bianconeri spent months negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the club, but the deal fell apart in the final days of the summer transfer window, so Damien Comolli swiftly turned to the Belgian as a last-minute solution.

The Serie A giants signed Openda on loan with an obligation to buy from RB Leipzig for a total sum of €45 million.

Juventus will place Lois Openda on the market once they buy him

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Openda has effectively sealed a permanent transfer to Juventus, as the buy clause will be triggered by a Top 10 finish.

Even though Luciano Spalletti’s men are in a miserable form, they’re still expected to finish in the top half of the table, barring an unimaginable calamity.

Lois Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Belgian international’s purchase will cost Juventus a further €40.5 million plus another €1.7 million in bonuses.

Nevertheless, the source insists that the Turin-based club doesn’t plan to accommodate Openda next season, so he’ll be immediately placed on the market.

After all, the Liege native has been a major disappointment thus far, only scoring two goals in his 34 appearances across all competitions.

Why Juventus will struggle to offload Openda

Curiously, even with Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David and Arkadiusz Milik all ruled out, Luciano Spalletti still opted against handing Openda a starting role in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round against Galatasaray.

On the contrary, the Belgian got the nod last weekend against Como, but he failed to make the most out of the opportunity.

But while Juve’s desire to part ways with Openda is understandable, the challenge is to find a suitor willing to meet his hefty book value.

The club might be forced to send him on loan just to avoid registering a capital loss, similar to the cases of other flops like Arthur Melo and Douglas Luiz.