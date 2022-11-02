As we reported a few days ago, Juventus are already in the hunt for a new goalkeeper who can prove to be Wojciech Szczesny’s long-term replacement.

The Bianconeri have reportedly identified Guglielmo Vicario for the role, as the 26-year-old continues to impress at Empoli.

The custodian earned a callup from Italy boss Roberto Mancini for the last international break, but he’s yet to make his international debut with the Azzurri.

However, it seems that the Bianconeri weren’t the only side that took note of the Italian’s aptitude.

According to Il Tirreno via ilBianconero, Juventus will face competition for Vicario both from Italy and abroad.

The source names Roma as the other top Serie A side that’s on the custodian’s trails, while Turkish giants Galatasaray will attempt to lure him towards Istanbul.

The shot-stopper rose through the youth ranks of Udinese, but he made his major breakthrough last season after joining Empoli in the summer of 2021.

Juve FC say

As we mentioned before, it would be ill-advised and unfair to sign a brilliant goalkeeper like Vicario if the club doesn’t intend to cement him as regular starter.

Although Szczesny’s contract expires in 2024, he’s yet to display any signs of declining. In fact, the Pole is well-deserving of a new contract.

But as it’s often the case these days, Juventus will take into account the financial aspect, and Vicario would surely earn significantly less than the former Arsenal goalkeeper.