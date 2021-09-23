Juventus have enough firepower to cope without Ronaldo

The sale of Cristiano Ronaldo was underway at roughly the same time Empoli beat Juventus 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

It was an unexpected result and coming at that time, it might have sent the wrong signals about how bad it could be now that Ronaldo was gone.

Massimiliano Allegri started the game with a front-two of Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala with Weston McKennie behind both attackers. It was a pragmatic setup against a club that one would expect Juve to go all out and demolish.

With Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and Danilo all in midfield, it wasn't the best of formations if you plan to score many goals.

However, we have to understand that Allegri is a manager that will choose effectiveness over flamboyance any day.

He may have got it wrong against Empoli, but it doesn’t mean Juve will struggle for goals in this campaign.

They have now secured the signature of Moise Kean from Everton on a two-year loan deal.

The Italian will join Alvaro Morata and Dybala as attacking options at the club, not forgetting Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, who also chip in with goals occasionally.

Last season was a poor one for Dybala, but it was largely because he missed several matches because of fitness problems.

Morata was in fine form even though his contributions were overshadowed by that of Ronaldo.

The Spaniard scored 20 goals in all competitions and provided a further 12 assists from 44 matches for the club.

Kean was on loan at PSG and the Italy international scored 13 goals from 26 league matches for the French giants.

He returns as one of the most promising goalscorers in the squad and will look to build on the 6 league goals from 13 matches he scored in his last season at Juve before he left.

Chiesa scored 9 times and provided 9 assists in 33 league matches last season and has shown significant signs of improvement following his form for Italy at Euro 2020.

The current Juventus squad might struggle to get one player who can score the 29 league goals that Ronaldo scored last season, but their attack is in excellent hands if the players mentioned above step up.

The presence of Ronaldo in the squad also made him the focal point of the attack and may have limited the contributions of the likes of Chiesa and Morata.

Now that he is gone, they will step up knowing that the club is relying on them and there is no Ronaldo who is almost certain to score goals.