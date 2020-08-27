Juventus have enquired about Luis Suarez

Reliable reports from Italy suggest that Juventus have made enquiries about Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

The Urugyuan international has reportedly been told that he does not feature in the clubs plans for the upcoming season and is expected to leave this summer.

Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti reports that Suarez has been proposed to the Bianconeri today and the club are giving the idea serious thought.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports on similar lines, but suggests that Roma striker Edin Dzeko is Juve’s first choice, however he has given no indication of wanting to leave the Giallorossi.

According to Di Marzio, Juve have made enquiries about Suarez and that Barcelona would be willing to part with the player.

A more likely scenario could see Barcelona and Suarez coming to an agreement to terminate his contract, offering him a severance deal, which could see him accept a lower salary in order to come to Turin.