Juventus have less points than last season, but their position is more encouraging

This international break represents the final chance for clubs to restore their energy levels before the final stretch of the campaign.

As for Juventus, the club is once again out of Europe, but remains competitive in Serie A and Coppa Italia.

IlBianconero took the opportunity to compare the team’s current league stats with that of last season.

After 30 rounds, the Old Lady sits 4th in the table with 59 points. At this stage last season, Andrea Pirlo’s men had accumulated 62 points and were third in the standings.

Therefore, Max Allegri has assembled three points less than his predecessor.

Nevertheless, the source points out to a more positive stat. Last season, the Bianconeri had already raised the white flag at this stage, with 12 points separating them from Inter.

But this term, Juventus are still in the race as outsiders, with only seven points between them and the current leaders Milan.

Moreover, we should add that the club still had to play against the biggest sides in the league during the final stretch (including Inter, Milan and Atalanta).

But this time, the Bianconeri have already played against the majority of the big Serie A boys (Milan, Atalanta, Roma, Napoli). A crucial encounter against the Nerazzurri awaits them immediately after the international break.

So can Juventus pull off the unthinkable and charge towards a shocking triumph?