Juventus have reached an agreement with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez as talks for Edin Dzeko have come to a standstill.

The Bianconeri are on the verge of terminating Gonzalo Higuain’s contract and the Argentine is reported to be in advanced talks with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Roma striker Edin Dzeko was supposedly the frontrunner to replace him in Turin, however Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that talks for the Bosnian international have cooled.

As a result, Juve have focussed their attentions on Barcelona’s Suarez, however the Uruguay international is currently working to free himself from his contract with the club, having been told he is not in the plans of new coach Ronald Koeman.

Di Marzio suggests that Juve could agree some form of performance related bonuses with Barca to help facilitate a move to Turin for Suarez this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere Torino both report that Juve have agreed personal terms with the 33-year-old, with a contract worth a reported €10 million a season.