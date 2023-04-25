Juventus have made up their mind on the future of Juan Cuadrado

Since 2015, Juan Cuadrado has been an integral part of the Juventus squad. Nonetheless, the player’s long adventure in Turin could be coming to a close at the end of the season.

The Colombian is currently running on an expiring contract, and it appears that the management has taken a final decision on the matter.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus won’t be renewing Cuadrado’s contract at the end of the season, allowing the player to pursue a new experience as a free agent.

Last season, the hierarchy was trying to tie down the 34-year-old to a two-year contract while reducing his salaries. Instead, La Vespa triggered an automatic renewal clause that allowed him to pocket the same wages for another year.

However, the management didn’t appreciate this maneuver, so the wingback was always likely to leave at the end of the season. Moreover, the source believes that recent tensions (referring to his red card against Inter in the Coppa Italia) didn’t help his case.

Juve FC say

As we mentioned yesterday, Cuadrado will go down in the history books as a Juventus legend, but it’s probably the right timing to part ways with the aging star.

It’s past time for the Bianconeri to pick a young right-back (or wingback), and the upcoming summer transfer window is an opportunity not to be missed on this particular front.