Juventus has been linked with a move for Federico Bernardeschi as they search for midfield reinforcements for the second half of the season.

Max Allegri has lost Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba for the remainder of this season due to suspensions.

This leaves Juventus with a significant shortage of midfield options, which they must address in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the Bianconeri do not have the financial resources to make a significant investment in a new midfielder in January, so they are exploring loan deals or free agents.

That’s why they are considering a move for Bernardeschi, who could potentially join them on loan from Toronto FC.

The MLS season has concluded until next year, making the Italian midfielder available for a European loan.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juventus is intensifying their efforts to secure his signature and has held two meetings with his agent in the past ten days.

They are eager to finalise the deal so that Allegri can have an additional midfielder to rely on from next year.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is still playing at a good level in MLS and will be a fine player for us, as he was during our spell together.

The void in our midfield has to be filled. Otherwise, we will struggle to meet our goals at the end of this season.