Juventus have Milik interest

Juventus are continuing to closely follow Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik and have a strong interest in signing the player.

With Gonzalo Higuain’s future uncertain and the possibility of him leaving this summer, the Bianconeri are in the market for a centre-forward for next season.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juve are the team most interested in Milik, whose contract with Napoli expires next summer.

For his part, Milik reportedly ‘appreciates’ Juve’s interest, however Napoli are demanding a sizable amount, last reported at €50m for the striker.

Speaking to DAZN ahead of their 2-0 win over Verona, Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giunto referred to Milik’s situation and confirmed that he would be on the market if he fails to agree a contract extension: