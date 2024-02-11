Juventus are determined to keep hold of Andrea Cambiaso who has recently attracted interest from Real Madrid and other European clubs.

The 23-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 after his breakthrough with Genoa.

After spending the last campaign on loan at Bologna, the Italian earned a spot in Max Allegri’s squad this season.

He has been a regular starter for the Bianconeri, proving his value while featuring in various roles in the manager’s 3-5-2 tactical system.

While he’s originally a left wingback, Cambiaso has also been playing on the right side, while occasionally covering in a more central role.

In recent weeks, news reports linked the Genoa youth product with a lucrative switch to Real Madrid, while others claimed a possible move to Crystal Palace.

But according to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have no intention of parting ways with the Italy international.

As the source tells it, Juventus consider Cambiaso a cornerstone in their squad and thus intend to cling on to his services.

This season, the wingback has contributed with a goal and three assists in 20 Serie A appearances. He also scored a goal and delivered an assist in two Coppa Italia outings.

The player’s contract with the Serie A giants is valid until the summer of 2027.

Cambiaso earned his maiden call-up for the Italian senior team in November, but has yet to make his international debut.