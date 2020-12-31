Juventus have no interest in signing Diego Costa

Juventus will not be making a move to sign Diego Costa next month, despite him being available on a free transfer.

The Old Lady are believed to be on the lookout for another option in attack next month, and have been linked with a host of names.

Goal understands that Costa will not be one of them however, as our club view his personality as a risky arrival.

The Brazilian has always been a big character, and he left Chelsea on bad terms, and you can understand why club’s would be weary of signing him.

Alvaro Morata knows him extremely well from his time with Chelsea and Atletico however, and will likely be pleased not to be in line to challenge Costa for a role again.

Juve remain linked with a move for Memphis Depay, Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente and Sam Lammers in January however.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Morata and Paulo Dybala already as options for their squad, they are hardly struggling at present, but the Coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the availability of players, especially with recent reports of a more contagious strain…

Would Juventus fans have liked the idea of Diego Costa in our famous Black & White? Is his game suited to Serie A?

Patrick