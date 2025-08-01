Fabio Miretti impressed during his loan spell at Genoa last season, and Napoli are now looking to add the midfielder to their squad in the current transfer window.

Regarded as one of the standout players in the Juventus setup, Miretti proved his worth while away on loan. Although not included in Thiago Motta’s plans last term, he used the opportunity at Genoa to gain valuable experience and demonstrate his abilities at a high level.

Juventus Focused on Squad Development

Juventus view Miretti as an important figure for the future of the club. With Igor Tudor now overseeing the development of the squad, there is increasing consideration being given to how best to shape a competitive team for the coming season. The Bianconeri are making preparations for the new campaign and are working hard to ensure the squad is as strong as possible.

Reports suggest that Miretti has done enough to impress Tudor, and there is growing expectation that he will be retained as part of the squad. Having spent time away from the club, his performances appear to have left a positive impression, and Juventus are reportedly leaning towards keeping him as they move forward.

Napoli’s Approach Met with Firm Response

Napoli monitored Miretti closely during his time at Genoa and is interested in signing him before the window closes. However, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are resisting their advances and does not intend to allow the midfielder to leave. The club’s current stance indicates that they are unwilling to strengthen a domestic rival by permitting a move to Napoli.

At present, there are no plans to sell Miretti, and Juventus are firm in its position. The fact that Napoli is pursuing him highlights the quality and potential he brings. If another top club is seeking his signature, it further reinforces the idea that Miretti could play a key role for Juventus moving forward. His continued presence in the squad may be seen as a strategic decision as the club builds for the future.