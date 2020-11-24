“Juventus have not convinced me yet” former player reckons Milan in better shape

This season offers Juventus the opportunity to win a tenth consecutive league title.

The Bianconeri have been the dominant side in Italian football for several years now and they have the players and resources to do so.

Maurizio Sarri was the manager who helped them to win their 9th consecutive league title, but they fired the former Napoli man after just one season.

The inexperienced Andrea Pirlo has been named as his replacement and the former midfielder has a huge job on his hand.

Juventus has been inconsistent this season and they are currently four points off the top of the league standing.

They are still one of the favourites, but they will have to see off competition from a very strong Milan side before they can win the title this season.

Former Inter Milan defender, Beppe Bergomi has watched as the season has started and he claims that Milan is in a better position than Juventus to win the league this season.

“Juventus have not convinced me yet, especially in big games” Bergomi told Sky Sport via Football Italia.

“Milan, on the other hand, have convinced me with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic as they already won against Inter and Napoli. Juventus played against Lazio and Roma but didn’t win.”

“At the beginning of the season I had the feeling Milan could do well, I thought they would be among the top four. [Paolo] Maldini is aware he’s built a good team.

“Milan have players that run everywhere on the pitch, it’s hard to score against them and the team has gained self-confidence.”