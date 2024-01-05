According to reports in the English press, Juventus have opened talks to sign Defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. Major bookmakers have made The Old Lady and Newcastle United joint favourites to land the Englishman in January.

The 28-year-old joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €49 Million but has found game time extremely hard to come by since making the move. Pep Guardiola doesn’t seem to believe he can play within his system, leading to extended periods on the sidelines.

Despite his struggles at City, he continually told the media that he wanted to stay and fight for his place last season. More recent reports suggest a change of heart and that he’d be open to a move to Turin in January.

Securing his place in England’s EURO 2024 squad could be the motivation behind seeking a transfer in this window. Phillips has been a fixture of Gareth Southgate’s squad, but there are increasing calls for him to be dropped due to his lack of playing time at club level.

Defensive midfield is an area that Massimiliano Allegri has been looking to strengthen in recent windows. A move for Arsenal’s Thomas Partey didn’t materialise in the summer, and the Ghanaian seems unlikely to move this window. Juventus are also rumoured to be interested in Tottenham’s combative midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojburg.

Phillips has a similar profile to Juventus’ other midfield targets, and reaching a deal should be simple if he’s looking to exit the Etihad. His impressive form at his boyhood club, Leeds, provides hope that his disappointing spell at City may have been caused by simply joining the wrong club.

Despite not playing much, Phillips is a well-liked member of The Citizens’ treble-winning squad. His teammates often praised him for his excellent attitude and willingness to work in training.

There have been conflicting reports as to the nature of the potential deal, but it appears likely to be a loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent. A loan deal makes sense for Juventus as it will allow them to assess Phillips’s ability to adapt to Serie A before committing a fee.