Juventus have real interest in Luis Suarez

August 28, 2020

According to a report from Spain, Juventus have a serious interest in Barcelona striker Luis Suarez this summer.

The Uruguayan forward is almost certain to leave Catalonia in the coming weeks, having been told he does not feature in Barca’s plans for the upcoming season.

Esporte Interativo journalist Marcelo Bechler, a noted source on all things Barcelona, reported that the interest from the Bianconeri in Suarez is genuine.

Bechler suggests that a deal could be done between the two sides, but it may require sending a player to Barcelona and some form of financial compensation to be agreed upon.

Suarez spent much of the previous season on the sidelines through injury but still managed to score 21 goals in 36 appearances, taking his total for Barcelona to 198 goals.

 

