Juventus have seven players on expiring contract: What will be their fates?

At the moment, five Juventus players are running on expiring contracts, while another two are currently on loan with options to buy. Therefore, this makes the total of seven Bianconeri stars with far a from certain future.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese offers his input on all seven cases while trying to predict who stays and who leaves.

First, we begin with Juan Cuadrado who earned himself an automatic renewal last season. However, the management was far from impressed with this maneuver, so we’re probably seeing the last of the Colombian in the black and white jersey.

Alex Sandro will attempt to follow Cuadrado’s footsteps and trigger a renewal clause by reaching 40 appearances this season. Nonetheless, the management will most likely prevent him from doing so.

Then we have Carlo Pinsoglio, the likeable and homegrown third-choice goalkeeper. The source expects the directors to take their time before giving a verdict on the matter by spring.

With Champions League football probably out of reach, Adrien Rabiot’s renewal is almost impossible at this point. The Frenchman will find himself a richer club.

As for Leandro Paredes, the UCL elimination means that Juventus don’t have the obligation to buy him from Paris Saint-Germain. So barring a dramatic turnaround, expect the Argentine to be sent back to the French capital.

Arkadiusz Milik has been one of our most impressive players this season. Due to the low-price operation (7 million euros), one would expect the management to maintain him on a permanent basis. But even so, a final decision is yet to be made.

Finally, Angel Di Maria’s future could depend on Champions League qualification. So the World Cup winner will most likely take the flight home if we don’t somehow find a way back to Europe’s elite club competition.