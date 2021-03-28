Juventus have some good Dybala swap options available to them

Paulo Dybala is on the verge of leaving Juventus unless they can agree on a new contract soon.

The Argentinean is very popular with the club’s fans and he is one player they would love to just get back to football and put all the speculation behind him.

However, if an agreement isn’t reached on a new deal soon, Juve will have no choice but to cash in on him.

Because his current deal expires after next season, the Bianconeri might not make so much money from selling him this summer.

With that in mind, a swap deal for another top player might be the best option for them.

Several top teams want to sign the attacker and they also have players that Juventus can get.

Tuttosport via Football Italia has now revealed some players that Juve can swap the Argentinean with.

The report says Juve can take advantage of Real Madrid’s interest to get Isco or Barcelona’s to land Ousmane Dembele.

If PSG is serious about signing him, then Mauro Icardi can be added to the mix, while Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United) and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) are also possible options.

This summer will be an interesting one regarding Dybala and we need to wait and see how things pan out on his future.