Juventus have strong interest in Boga

May 27, 2020

Juventus reportedly have a strong interest in Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga after Chelsea waived their €8m buyback option.

The 23-year-old joined Sassuolo in 2018 but Chelsea have retained a buyback option on the youngster.

Sky Sport now report that Chelsea have decided to give up their €8m option on the player, leaving Sassuolo free to potentially cash in on the Ivory Coast international.

Sky Sport also suggest that Juventus have a strong interest in Boga after his impressive displays this season, while Napoli are also looking to sign him.

Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio writes that Napoli could offer around €30m but Juve’s excellent relationship with Sassuolo could tilt things in the Biancloneri’s favour.

