Juventus finds itself in a position where it must prove it can secure Champions League football with just a few games left to play.

Just a few weeks ago, Juve remained in contention for all competitions, but suddenly, the men in black and white cannot win a trophy.

When they began this term, the team was still unstable, so their goal was to finish the season inside the top four, and they can still achieve this; Juventus latest results have certainly given them that chance.

However, they must continue to get wins on the pitch because the current season has been tough for all clubs, and we are at the stage of the season where every team wants to take every point available to them.

The Road to the Top Four

Juve remains one of the strongest teams on the continent, and the Bianconeri are doing their best to ensure that they play in the Champions League next season, which would be a significant achievement.

The men in black and white hold the key to how their season will end, and it will be interesting to see how that unfolds. Juve has some really tough games left to play, including visits to Atalanta, Torino and AC Milan between now and the end of the season.

They could drop points in these challenging matches, and the Bianconeri do not want that to happen, knowing it would make finishing inside the top four far more difficult.

That said, Juventus stats over the last couple of decades point to them participating in next season’s Champions League.

Their fans believe in the team and what it can achieve, while Juve continues to work on ensuring they meet those high expectations.

With no cup or European commitments, Juve must focus on winning a place inside the top four, and their results in some of this season’s big clashes suggest they can be trusted to make that happen.

Strengths, Setbacks and Potential

Juve may have been beaten twice by Como and lost some games to key rivals, but not losing to the likes of Inter Milan (first meeting) and Atalanta shows that this Juve team can be solid when it wants to be.

The Bianconeri want to be perfect at this stage of the term, knowing they might require that to end the season well. The outcome of their matches when they were expected to be beaten gives hope that they can secure a top-four spot.

Even in some matches they have lost, Juve managed to outplay their opponents, and if they had a top striker, they would not have lost those games.