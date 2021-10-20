Juventus have their Cup expert back – Morata ready to go against Zenit

Despite being inconsistent in front of goal at times, Alvaro Morata enjoys an impressive record in cup competitions – especially in the Champions League.

During his first stint at Juventus (between 2014 and 2016), he played an essential role during the Old Lady’s road towards the UCL final in 2015, seven scoring decisive goals against his former club Real Madrid in the Semi Finals. The Spaniard also found the back of the net in the final against Barcelona.

The 28-year-old completed a return to Turin last summer, and he was the Bianconeri’s best scorer in the competition last season with 6 goals from 8 matches.

This season, Morata put up a solid display in the opening matchday at Malmo, scoring a goal and winning a penalty that was converted by Paulo Dybala.

The striker missed the big clash against Chelsea due to an injury he sustained against Sampdoria last month.

Nevertheless, the Spain international is available once more after making a second half cameo against Roma last Sunday.

Although that match was won thanks to Moise Kean’s goal, la Gazzetta dello Sport believes that Max Allegri will revert to his Champions League expert as the Old Lady prepare to take on Zenit St. Petersburg away from home.

While we’re still unsure if Morata has 90 minutes in his legs, his experience could be vital for Juventus who are hoping to take another large step towards the round of 16.