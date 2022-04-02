Juventus have three doubts over Zaniolo and have identified the alternative

Since the announcement of Paulo Dybala’s departure at the end of the season, Nicolò Zaniolo has emerged as one of the main candidates to replace the Argentine in Turin.

The 22-year-old is a longtime target of the Bianconeri, and the club has reignited their interest in him after making his return to the pitch following two season ravaged by back-to-back ACL injuries.

For his part, the talented winger is looking forward to leave Roma after seeing his relation with the capital club deteriorating.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, three factors could prompt the Bianconeri to change their mind and cut Zaniolo’s pursuit short.

The first factor is the Giallorossi’s asking price, which is around 50 million euros according to the source. Federico Cherubini and Maurizio Arrivabene have no intention of splashing such a hefty figure.

Then we have the player’s physical condition. Despite making his return to the pitch, observers still have their doubts over the Italian’s ability to regain his pre-injury form.

Finally, Juventus aren’t sure that Zaniolo would fit in a trident alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Therefore, the report claims that the club has already identified a replacement in Giacomo Raspadori.

Apparently, the Sassuolo striker is deemed to be more compatible to Max Allegri’s plans and has a lower price tag.