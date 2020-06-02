Juventus have ‘three new signings’

Juventus will look to benefit from ‘three new signings’ when Serie A and the Coppa Italia resume later this month.

Corriere Torino report that Juve will restart the season with ‘three new purchases’, in effect: Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral.

The first two are already training at full capacity with the German having undergone arthroscopic cleaning of his left knee last December.

Khedira could make his return to pitch in Juve’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan, having spent almost seven months on the sidelines with injury.

The club will also benefit from captain Giorgio Chiellini’s return to full-fitness, despite him having featured sparingly before the postponement of the season.

Having undergone an operation for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, Chiellini managed to return to the pitch for games against Brescia and SPAL while being on the bench in the Derby win over Inter.

Sarri will also be able to rely on Merih Demiral for the league games, seeing as he was left out of the Champions League list following his knee injury in the win over Roma.

The Turkish international has returned to training at Continassa and the initial reports are very positive.

The young centre-back could make his return to the pitch for the Bianconeri’s match against Lazio in mid-July following very promising displays last year.