Juventus have to win the Champions League, they can only underachieve for so long

Juventus have been unlucky sometimes and they have been embarrassing at other times when it comes to winning the Champions League.

The Bianconeri came close to ending their wait for the coveted European trophy twice under Max Allegri, but each time they fell short.

They were beaten by Barcelona in the 2014/15 final and by Real Madrid in the 2016/17 final.

These have been the closest that they have come to winning the trophy since they last won it in 1996.

They signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid where he had won the competition on multiple occasions because they are desperate to win it, yet they were eliminated from the round of 16 by Lyon in embarrassing fashion last season.

The Bianconeri has dominated the Italian Serie A for a long time now, but no one will consider them the best team in Europe unless they win the Champions League.

Time is now running out on them winning the trophy otherwise they risk becoming a team that the top players will hesitate to join.

Every player wants to win Europe’s elite competition and when a team like Liverpool, who didn’t win their league title for 30 years, can successfully win the Champions League then Juve has no excuse.

They have remained the team to beat in Italy, but winning the Scudetto is now boring even to the most die-hard of Juventus fans.

Of course, some fans enjoy the dominance that we have over the likes of Inter Milan and Lazio, but there is a good chance that most of them would sacrifice winning another Scudetto for the Champions League at this moment in time.

Juve struggled to sign some top players in this transfer window, that was mainly because of the lack of funds due to COVID-19. Maybe Juventus are no longer in the position to compete with top European teams for players.

For example, a player will choose to join Real Madrid where he has better shot at winning the Champions League than move to Turin.

This is perfectly understandable, it is better to go to a single final in ten years and win it than to appear in finals every other year and lose them all.

Some were surprised that Andrea Pirlo was named as the boss at the start of this season, but managers like Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League with their first managerial jobs, Pirlo may well be able to do the same.