West Ham United reportedly tried to usurp Juventus in the race for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo but to no avail.

The Bianconeri have already signed Douglas Luiz, Michele Di Gregorio, Khephren Thuram and Juan Cabal this summer, so the Ligue 1 centre-back is widely expected to be their next acquisition.

The Serie A giants have agreed terms with the player’s entourage for over the past few weeks, but they continue to negotiate an accord with Nice.

But while the two clubs are ironing out the final details in their agreement, some Juventus fans fear that the delay could open up an opportunity for another suitor to pounce.

Nevertheless, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto insists that the Old Lady can rest assured, knowing that Todibo has already pledged his word to the club.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Moretto reveals that the 24-year-old is determined to join Juventus.

The journalist recalls that West Ham launched an attempt to sway the centre-back to East London. However, the player is all set to join the Turin-based giants in the coming days.

Moretto reports that all three parties (Juventus, Nice and Todibo) are working together to reach the finish line. Therefore, the transfer is by no means in danger of collapsing.

The Frenchman is a Toulouse youth product who had an unsuccessful early-career experience at Barcelona before finding his niche at Nice in 2021.