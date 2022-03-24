Juventus have two aces up the sleeve to lure in Lazio star

Since his emergence to the scene as a young player at Lazio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been attracting the interest of suitors all over the Old Continent.

Nevertheless, club president Claudio Lotito has somehow been managing to resist all offers throughout the years.

But at the age of 27 and with a contract expiring in 2024, this sounds like an ideal timing for the Biancocelesti to cash in on their prized asset.

For their part, Juventus will surely be amongst the most interested parties in the services of the talented midfielder.

According to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have two aces up their sleeve to lure in the Lazio star.

Firstly, the Old Lady will play the Dusan Vlahovic card. The new Juventus striker is a teammate of Milinkovic-Savic in the Serbian national team. A reunion in Turin would surely please the two compatriots.

Secondly, Max Allegri has been a big admirer of the midfielder for years. Therefore, the club will use this fact to convince SMS to join the Bianconeri.

This season, Sergej has been on a roll, contributing in eight goals and nine assists in his 29 Serie A appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

Even though Juventus must try their best to earn the player’s favor in the presence of stern competition, the biggest obstacle remains forging an offer that convinces Lazio,

Lotito is notorious for being a tough negotiator, and he’ll hardly offer discounts when it comes to his most prized asset.