Juventus have already agreed terms with their primary target Teun Koopmeiners, but are still seeking an accord with Atalanta.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a majestic campaign in Bergamo, culminating with a Europa League triumph.

The Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on the Dutchman for quite some time now, but his soaring value is proving to be a major hurdle on his path to Turin.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus and Koopmeiners have already a verbal agreement in principle.

The Netherlands international is ready to sign a five-year contract with a net salary of 4.5 million euros per year.

Yet, this agreement would be worthless unless the Old Lady can secure a deal with Atalanta.

The Orobici are reportedly seeking at least 60 million euros to release their prized asset. They have locked up his services thanks to a contract that runs until June 2027.

Nevertheless, the Roman newspaper believes the Old Lady can find a way to raise the necessary funds for the operation.

As the source tells it, Aston Villa are interested in signing Weston McKennie, which could yield a figure between 25 and 30 million euros.

Hence, this sale would boost the Bianconeri’s coffers and make way for Koopmeiners’ arrival by offloading another midfielder.

The Dutch star has been plying his trade at the Gewiss Stadium since 2021. This season, he contributed with 15 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Koopmeiners has been mostly operating as an attacking midfielder in Gian Piero Gasperni’s team, but can also feature in a deeper role.