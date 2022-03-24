Juventus heading towards divorce from another player

The dust has hardly settled on the news that Paulo Dybala is leaving Juventus and a new report claims another player is also quitting the club. It seems a new era will dawn at the Allianz Stadium from next season with most of the older players at risk of being booted out.

Juventus has been on a decline in the last three seasons and it could be attributed to the poor form of some of the club’s players in these campaigns. If they don’t do something about it, they will become one of Italy’s mediocre sides.

Rebuilding the team will see them make some tough decisions, including on the personnel front and the Bianconeri are now heading towards ending their relationship with even more players.

Il Bianconero says the next player that could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer is Federico Bernardeschi. He is being offered a contract that is worth 2.5m euros per season, but he wants at least the 4m euros per season he is currently making.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been an important squad member at Juve for much of his spell at the club. However, the midfielder has hardly been a regular starter and we will probably not miss him when he leaves the club.

But his departure has to be followed up by the signing of at least one new central midfielder in the summer.