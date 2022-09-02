Juventus has been handed a boost on the injury front after it was revealed Wojciech Szczesny’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Bianconeri number one has had an injury-prone last few months at the club, and the latest one happened during his last game.

Juve feared he could be on the sidelines for long after being stretchered off.

However, a new report on Tuttomercatoweb has allayed those fears.

It claims the former Arsenal man has not suffered significant damage, and he could be back in action when Juve faces Monza on the 18th of this month or at most by the beginning of October.

Juve FC Says

Injury has been a recurring issue for us in this campaign, but one position we cannot afford it is in the goalkeeping department.

Mattia Perin has proven he can hold his own as our first choice, but we still need Szczesny to stay fit because our third-choice goalie is not tested and trusted.

It is great that he would not be on the sidelines for a long time, and his recent injury problems could be a sign that we need to prepare to buy a replacement.