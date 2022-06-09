With Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean facing an uncertain future, Juventus are searching the market for a new striker. The right candidate is a bomber who is able to act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic and perhaps even a sidekick for the Serbian on the pitch.

According to Calicomercato, Juventus held a meeting with the entourage of Marko Arnautovic on Wednesday.

The summit was apparently meant to open a dialogue for the 33-year-old Austrian who enjoyed a decent campaign at Bologna.

Last season, the experienced striker scored 14 Serie A goals for the Rossoblu, while acting as a leader on the pitch and driving the team forward in times of difficulties.

The Austria striker is of Serbian origins, making him a compatriot of Vlahovic. The source believes that the former Inter man has the required technical skills than enable him to play as a support forward, and thus fit within the same formation alongside the 22-year-old.

The report believes that Juventus could soon open talks with Bologna who have a contract with the player until 2024.

Despite failing to impress at Inter during his earlier years, Arnautovic proved his worth in is other stints. The well-traveled striker represented the likes of Twente, Werder Bremer, West Ham United and Stoke City in his storied career.