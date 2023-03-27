Juventus held another meeting with Marseille to define Milik’s future

Last summer, Arkadiusz Milik completed his long-anticipated transfer to Juventus. The striker had been a transfer target for the club since his Napoli days, but a switch from Naples to Turin proved to be too complicated to materialize.

But after spending 18 months at Olympique Marseille, the Pole finally landed in Continassa last August and swiftly cemented himself as a key figure in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are looking to complete Milik’s permanent transfer in the coming days.

The former Napoli star is currently on loan until the end of the season, but the Bianconeri have the right to redeem him for 9 million euros – which is a bargain price in the current parameters of the transfer market.

The source reveals that Juventus held a meeting with Marseille president Pablo Longoria who flew to Turin, as the two clubs are looking to define the player’s future.

The two clubs enjoy an amicable rapport, as Longoria had once served as Chief Scout at Juventus (between 2015 and 2018).

Juve FC say

At the age of 29, Milik is arguably at the peak of his power. He now has enough experience under his belt and is proving to be a step above Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean.

Let’s hope that the Polish striker can find his optimal physical condition as soon as possible, as his contributions will be vital for the final stretch of the campaign.