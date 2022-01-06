Juventus held by Napoli in tough opening encounter of 2022

Juventus fail to clinch the three points against Napoli after a tough fought encounter in Turin.

Both sides started the match positively with both sides breaking at speed, but just as we looked to be getting on top of things we were setback by a goal.

Dries Mertens managed to get his shot away through the legs of the defender, and while Matthijs De Ligt was behind the goalkeeper to get it cleared, Wojciech Szczesny got the slightest of touches on it to send it past the Dutchman.

Alvaro Morata and Chiesa did carve the ball in behind the defence for the Spaniard, but he tried to take it early and sent his effort well over.

We went into the break knowing we we had plenty to feel positive about despite the scoreline, and the manager must have built them up at the break as it was almost all Juve from the restart.

We were piling forward at every moment, and it was no shock to see us get ourselves level shortly into the new half, although we can thank a little luck for the strike.

Juan Cuadrado’s relentless running once again saw us break into the final third, and his run alongside box to cross is where it all began. The defender’s failed clearance dropped to Federico Chiesa on the edge of the box however, and he took one touch to cut across the box before firing his low effort, which cannoned off Lobotka before crossing the goal-line to make it 1-1.

We continued to be on the front foot for much of the remainder of the match, with both Chiesa and Cuadrado having the most success getting us into the danger areas, but it just wasn’t to be.

The introduction of Paulo Dybala wasn’t enough to seal the win, despite forcing a save with his very first action after replacing Federico Bernadeschi.

While it definitely wasn’t the result we needed, it definitely wasn’t the worst performance, but once again, our lack of goals proves the telling factor that needs addressing.

Patrick