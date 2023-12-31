Juventus have reportedly met the agent of Lazio star Felipe Anderson on a couple of occasions as they study a move for the Brazilian.

The winger has been a key player for Maurizio Sarri’s side since his return to the Italian capital in 2021.

However, his contract with the Biancocelesti expires at the end of the season, leaving his future up in the air.

The Bianconeri are thus entertaining a move for the 30-year-old who could become a free agent if Lazio fail to convince him to sign a renewal.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Anderson will likely leave Roma in June barring any surprises.

The Roman newspaper adds that Juventus Football director Cristiano Giuntoli is an admirer of the former West Ham player.

The Bianconeri hierarchy has reportedly held meetings with Anderson’s sister (who acts as his agent) to explore the possibility of bringing the winger to Turin.

But while some sources claim that the two parties have already struck an agreement, CdS denies these stories, insisting that no accord has been found just yet.

For his part, Anderson adopted a diplomatic approach when discussing his future in a recent interview, preferring to focus on his achievements at Lazio.

“It is always a source of joy to reach important landmarks, like playing 300 matches with the Lazio shirt. This is a source of great pride for me,” said the Brazilian in an interview with Ge.Globo via JuventusNews24.

“I’ve had a great time since I returned to the club. Things are going very well and now it’s just a matter of continuing our work to ensure there are more positive moments in the future .”