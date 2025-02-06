Juventus are reportedly keen to put the signature of Weston McKennie on a new contract, even though they penned an extension earlier in the season.

The 26-year-old started the campaign as an outcast who was seemingly heading towards the exit door. However, after signing a new deal, Thiago Motta immediately reinstated him in the squad, suggesting his omission was due to financial reasons rather than technical.

Since then, the Texan has proven to be a key player in the manager’s plans. While he is originally a central midfielder, McKennie has been deployed in almost every other position on the field throughout the season. In addition to his main role, he also featured as an attacking midfielder, an advanced winger, an emergency striker, a right-back and a left-back.

So while he may not be the most technical player in the squad, Motta certainly sees the American’s value, and is hoping to maintain his services on a long-term deal.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are working on extending the contract of the former Schalke man yet again.

While the previous renewal only pushed back the deadline from June 2025 to 2026, this time, the two parties are expected to find an agreement for a long-term collaboration.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper claims that the Juventus directors have scheduled a meeting with the player’s agents in the next few weeks, and they’ll be hoping to find a swift breakthrough.

McKennie currently earns 2.8 million euros as a net salary per year, but the new deal is expected to include a slight pay rise.

This season, the USMNT has contributed with two goals and three assists in his 17 Serie A appearances. He also scored twice in the Champions League, finding the back of the net against both PSV Eindhoven and Manchester City.