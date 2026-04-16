Juventus have a concrete chance at landing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, whose price tag has been significantly reduced.

The French striker had a positive loan spell in Turin between January and July 2025, but the Bianconeri weren’t able to secure a new agreement with PSG last summer.

The talks between the two clubs collapsed in the final days of the transfer window, prompting the player to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan, and the Bianconeri to sign Lois Openda as a last-minute replacement.

Needless to say, this arrangement didn’t pan out well for any of the parties. Kolo Muani has been enduring torrid times in North London, with Spurs having a miserable campaign and currently lying in the relegation zone, while Openda has been a major flop for Juventus.

Therefore, Juventus never lost track of Kolo Muani, who remained an obsession for the club’s CEO, Damien Comolli, as Tuttosport put it.

Juventus still keen to sign Randal Kolo Muani

The Serie A giants had even tried to rectify the situation in January. While they managed to acquire the green light from PSG and the player, Tottenham refused to release the striker in the middle of his loan stint.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old won’t linger in the English capital beyond the current campaign, and PSG have no plans to reinstate him in Luis Enrique’s squad, which could pave the way for a return to Turin.

PSG willing to sell Kolo Muani for €30 million

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Luciano Spalletti is all in favour of the move, identifying him as an upgrade on some of his current options, mainly Openda and Jonathan David.

While Juventus weren’t able to reach an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions on the transfer fee last summer, the source believes the situation will drastically differ this time, as the striker’s book value has dropped to just over €30 million, with his PSG contract expiring in June 2028.

Therefore, Tuttosport believes the stars will finally line up for Juventus and Kolo Muani.