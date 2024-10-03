On Wednesday night, Francisco Conceicao emerged as the hero for Juventus after scoring the winner in a stunning come-from-behind Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.
The Portuguese started his evening on the bench, but swiftly found himself on the pitch following Nico Gonzalez’s early injury.
With Juventus reduced to ten-man after Michele Di Gregorio’s expulsion, the odds were heavily stacked against the Bianconeri, especially when Benjamin Sesko restored the German’s lead from the spot.
Nevertheless, Dusan Vlahovic replied by completing his own brace, paving the way for Conceicao to pull off the 3-2 winner.
The Porto loanee stormed to the box, dribbled past his markers, and slotted a low shot past the goalkeeper, before wildly celebrating with his manager on the sidelines.
The youngster expressed his delight with the victory, while revealing how Motta gives him all the freedom he needs, as long as he contributes in the defensive phase.
“We showed great team spirit in an eventful game in which we did our best to bring home all three points,” said Conceicao in his post-match interview as published by the official Juventus website.
“A victory that means a lot, in the Champions League, now we have to continue on this path in the league.
“The coach told me to do what I know what I need to do, giving me major freedom, and asking me to also help out defensively,” concluded the Portugal international.
