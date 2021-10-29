Juventus hierarchy blamed for crucial backroom errors

Italian journalist Massimo Marianella has blamed the company of Juventus for their failings in recent seasons, with the hiring and firing of their managers highlighted.

The Old Lady replaced Max Allegri with Maurizio Sarri in 2019, a change that while we continued our run as champions of Italy, our grip on the division was seen to be faltering.

He was then replaced by Andrea Pirlo, who despite showing promising signs of being a top coach, his lack of experience proved to be a huge issue when it came to consistency, although he did manage to lift both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia whilst scraping into the Champions League places.

Marianella insists that some errors were made when it came to deciding who was to take control of the team.

“There is something that did not work at the company level,” he told Sky Sport 24(via TuttoJuve.com) “There have been three different managements in the last three years, this means that the initial ideas did not work. With Sarri a Scudetto arrived, but it never blossomed. love. With Pirlo they didn’t have the courage to continue on that path “.

On Allegri: “In my opinion, he should never have left. I have the feeling that Allegri still has no certainties and is trying to put his Juventus back on the field. This is a team that does not yet feel his. He has started working on a base and being swinging can be there. If he can build the defense then he can work on the attack “.

You could possibly argue that either of Pirlo or Sarri would have brought improvements in a second season in charge, while I would have preferred for the former to have been given that chance considering how far he had come in a short time as a coach, and with him not getting to enjoy any form of pre-season thanks to the Coronavirus.

Allegri returning to the fold was likely an opportunity that we simply couldn’t turn down however, and I do wonder if Pirlo would have been allowed to continue if Max wasn’t willing to return.

Were Sarri and Pirlo wrong for the role?

Patrick