Juventus manager Max Allegri still has the backing of the management, but his future at the club remains shrouded in mystery.

The Livorno native returned to Continassa in the summer of 2021 for a second spell at the club. However, he has yet to recapture the magic and success of his initial stint.

While the Bianconeri started the campaign on a positive note, the current skid saw their title aspirations evaporate.

Even if they remain second in the standings, the club’s recent results and displays cast doubts over the manager’s future at the club.

As we all know, Allegri still has another year on his contract which is valid until 2025. However, the tactician doesn’t fancy entering the final year of his deal.

Therefore, the parties will either renew their collaboration and push back the deadline, or decide to part ways at the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the hierarchy will continue to back Allegri until the end of the campaign.

The manager still has the club’s full confidence, reports the Turin-based newspaper.

However, the club directors have decided to put all contract talks on ice, delaying the matter until the end of the season.

While this decision didn’t sit well with the coach who prefers to settle the affair imminently, the management would like to carefully monitor the situation before making a crucial decision on the future.

So as the source tells it, the next few months could be decisive when it comes to determining Allegri’s fate at Juventus.